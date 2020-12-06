THIS four-bedroom rural home at Mamhilad, near Pontypool, is on the market for £775,000.
This is a recently renovated detached family home situated in a popular area.
It is freehold and occupies a large plot with a driveway providing extensive parking leading to the rear of the property and a private enclosed lawned garden with seating areas opening up to approximately 2.6 acres of fields.
The spacious accommodation includes a sitting room, living room which opens up onto the contemporary kitchen/breakfast room with integrated appliances and utility room with wet room just off.
On the first floor there are four double bedrooms all with en-suite shower or baths.
Brook Farm is a short distance from the A4042, linking Abergavenny to Newport and the M4.
Usk is approximately six miles away and has a range of local amenities.
There location offers excellent walking and is close to the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal.
The property is for sale with the advantage of no onward chain.
This property is on the market with Fine & Country, Newport & Usk. For more details contact Fine & Country, Newport & Usk.
