THREE Newport high schools have pupils self-isolating following the confirmation of positive coronavirus cases.
John Frost School, St Joseph's RC School and St Julian's have reported positive cases today.
In an email sent out to parents, staff at St Julian's School confirmed that a positive case had been confirmed among pupils in Post 16 (Years 12 and 13).
The pupils affected will now have to self-isolate for 14 days from the last day the pupil with the positive case was at school - December 3.
At St Joseph's RC School, the positive case was identified among pupils in Year 10.
As a result, pupils who came into contact with the person with the positive case must not return to school until January 4.
John Frost School has confirmed a positive coronavirus case among its Year 7 pupils.
All year 7 pupils are now in self-isolation.
