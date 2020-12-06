A NEWPORT guide dog is starring in a Christmas fundraising campaign.

Portia will be the guide dog in the spotlight on the penultimate day of the of the 12 Guide Dogs of Christmas advent calendar, run by charity Guide Dogs, on Friday, December 11.

The day will mark two years since the yellow Labrador retriever became Newport resident Hilary Lester’s guide dog.

Ms Lester, 63, said: “I was so proud when I found out she had been selected to be part of the 12 Guide Dogs of Christmas Advent Calendar. Guide Dogs is a wonderful charity so if you can donate at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/newport-guide-dogs we’d be so grateful.”

The campaign aims to raise enough money to fund 12 new guide dogs to change the lives of people with sight loss.

Ms Lester is severely sight impaired due to glaucoma and organises the Guide Dogs’ Newport fundraising group.

Ms Lester said: “In our first year together, Portia and I were out and about doing bucket collections, giving talks to schools and attending canine calming sessions with staff at the Office of National Statistics.

“2020 has been a different kind of year, but we have found other ways to spread the word about the fantastic work of Guide Dogs Cymru. I’ve given online talks to schools in different parts of the UK and even addressed a Beavers group in Bahrain.”

In the summer, Ms Lester’s father died of Covid-19 and soon after, she and Portia began to walk the equivalent of the Welsh coastal path – a total of 870 miles. By walking an average of six miles a day, they completed it by the end of November.

Ms Lester said: “Portia was with me every step of the way.

“I could not have done it without the wonderful Portia by my side. I just love her to pieces.”

Earlier this year, Ms Lester was named the charity’s top volunteer and was given an award for her work engaging with the public.

To view the advent calendar of guide dogs, visit www.guidedogs.org.uk/12-dogs-of-christmas