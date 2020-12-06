A NEWPORT MP has called on the UK Government to protect Britain's steelmaking industry following fresh concerns over the sector's future.

Jessica Morden told the House of Commons there was renewed uncertainty for UK steelmakers, after steel giant Tata's recent announcement that it was looking to sell its operations in the Netherlands.

She said Tata's proposal was "clearly causing uncertainty in the UK, particularly in steel communities in South Wales".

"It highlights just how important is that the UK Government protects our steel industry," Ms Morden told MPs. "So can we have an update from the steel minister (Nadhim Zahawi), who's now also responsible for the vaccination programme, on what steps the government is taking now to protect our industry at this critical time?"

In response, leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg acknowledged Ms Morden's "tireless support for the British steel industry over many years", and said he would pass on her comments to the steel minister and "get an update on what is being done to support the steel industry".

Later, Newport East MP Ms Morden said the UK government should ensure steelmaking had an important role in Britain's industrial future.

"Rebuilding our economy after the pandemic will require millions of tonnes of steel and the passion and skill world-class steelworkers, including those who work at steel sites in Newport East," she said. "There was little in the chancellor's recent spending review on specific support for our manufacturing sectors, including our steel industry which should be at the cornerstone of a national industrial strategy.

"We need the government to take action to give our steel industry the support it needs to thrive."