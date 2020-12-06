WITH winter well and truly here, with warnings of snow and ice on the horizon, taking care on the road is more important than ever.

Not de-icing your car effectively could lead to a £60 fine, points on your license or even a fine of £2,500 if your vehicle is classed as dangerous.

The highway code for what you must do before setting off is as follows:

you must be able to see, so clear all snow and ice from all your windows

you must ensure that lights are clean and number plates are clearly visible and legible

make sure the mirrors are clear and the windows are demisted thoroughly

remove all snow that might fall off into the path of other road users

check your planned route is clear of delays and that no further snowfalls or severe weather are predicted

GoCompare have also issued their 'top tips' for driving in the snow this winter.

Mark Greening, driving expert from GoCompare, said: “If you have to drive, allow more time so you can take it slow and pause your journey if you get caught in a bad patch.

"Wind can be persistent during the winter - so it can cause your car to drift or veer with no warning, make sure you have the appropriate light settings on, therefore allowing other people to see you more clearly.

"Wearing comfortable shoes will also benefit driving, as well as pulling off in second gear as this will allow you to avoid wheel spins.

"If you live in an area that is prone to icy conditions and you’re unable to move your vehicle, don’t try to. Wait for appropriate help and do not cause any further danger. "When preparing for your journey, make sure your mobile phone is fully charged."