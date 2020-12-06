THE RSPCA received more than 300 reports of abandoned animals across Wales last winter and is worried a surge in pet ownership could result in more unwanted animals this year.

Last winter, the charity received 4,650 reports of abandoned animals across the UK, including 316 in Wales.

The highest number of reports came from Cardiff (38), Swansea (28) and Rhonnda Cynon Taff (26). Of these reports were six rabbits abandoned in a box in Cardiff in February and Eggnog the hamster, who was dumped in Swansea in December last year.

In terms of the figures from the five Gwent regions Caerphilly saw the most reports with 15. Newport and Blaenau Gwent were not far off, with 12 and 11 respectively. Elsewhere, Torfaen reported eight instances and Monmouthshire three.

The charity says reports of increased pet ownership, coupled with a deepening recession could see more pets left out in the cold this year.

Dermot Murphy, head of the RSPCA’s animal rescue teams, said: “During the lockdown there have been reports of a rise in people buying or adopting new pets, often for the first time.

"We are concerned that some people may have bought a pet on impulse without considering how their lifestyle might change once the pandemic ends.

"We are facing real economic uncertainties, and, as in previous recessions, people may simply find themselves unable to afford their pet.”

A poll by the RSPCA, conducted by YouGov revealed that just over one in ten (11 per cent) pet owners had taken on a pet during lockdown and.

A third of adults in the UK adults who own a pet (33 per cent) said they were worried that pets bought during lockdown will be abandoned if people returned to work.

Since the start of lockdown, from March 23 until November 29, the RSPCA’s cruelty line has received 11,052 reports about abandoned animals across England and Wales.