YEAR 11 pupils at Newport's Llanwern High School must self-isolate for 14 days, after a positive case of coronavirus among the year group.
The period of self-isolation means that Year 11 pupils will not now return to school until Monday January 4.
The self-isolation period ends on Friday December 18, the last day of term, but this has been designated as an INSET day when pupils would not need to attend school.
The positive case at Llanwern comes after cases were confirmed at three other Newport secondary schools - John Frost School, St Joseph's RC School and St Julian's - earlier today. Year Seven at John Frost, Year 10 at St Joseph's, and Years 12 and 13 at St Julian's must now self-isolate.
Home learning will be provided to all Year 11 pupils at Llanwern, according to a letter to parents from headteacher Tracey Jarvis.
This also states that a 'focused clean' is taking place at the school, and all other other year groups who can may continue to attend.