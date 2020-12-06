A NEWPORT crematorium is helping five charities in the area by giving them all a generous donation thanks to their metal recycling scheme.

Langstone Vale Crematorium is giving 2 Wish Upon A Star, The Samaritans (Newport), Crise Newport, Ty Hafan and the Alzheimer’s Society in Cardiff £2,084.31 each – more than £10,000 in total.

With the consent of families, metals recovered during cremation are recycled and any money raised at each of the 34 crematoria and cemeteries nationwide operated by Westerleigh Group and are used to support local causes.

Heather Hughes, site manager at the crematorium, said: “All these organisations do such incredible work trying to enhance and make a positive difference to the lives of some of the most vulnerable people in our communities.

“It’s an honour to be able to provide them with some financial support, especially during these particularly challenging times.”

“The Samaritans provide help and assistance to people with many types of issues; family matters, financial difficulties, depression and those at risk of suicide.

“There is a lot of awareness surrounding mental health at the moment, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic, which has resulted in even more people needing help.

“Cruse has also seen more demand than ever for its bereavement advice and help.

“During the pandemic, people who have lost loved ones have not been able to hold the funeral service they may have wanted.

“This lack of closure can cause serious emotional issues. Also, some people have not been able to sit with their loved one whilst they pass due to covid-19 restrictions in hospitals.

“Many people who have been bereaved during Covid-19 will need additional help."