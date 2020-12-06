A NUMBER of Gwent schools are being given cherry trees as part of a celebration of the friendship between Wales and Japan.

A total of 1,000 cherry trees will be gifted to public parks and schools across Wales, with 20 being at St Fagans National Museum of History.

The first was planted at St Fagans by first minister Mark Drakeford and Japan’s ambassador to the UK Yasumasa Nagamine. The initiative was made possible by donations from Japanese businesses and will be a lasting legacy from the Japan-UK season of culture 2019-20.

Also at the planting ceremony was Lord Lieutenant of South Glamorgan Mrs Morfudd Meredith, Keisaku Sandy Sano who is joint chairman of the Sakura Cherry Tree Project, and local children from the Japanese Saturday School and Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Plasmawr.

In Gwent, the trees will be planted at

Blackwood Primary School;

Brynbach Primary School;

Croesyceiliog Primary School;

Chepstow School;

Cwm Primary School;

Cwmfelinfach Primary School;

Fairoak Nursery School;

Kimberley Nursery School;

Llanfoist Fawr Primary School;

Malpas Church in Wales Primary School;

Monmouth Comprehensive School;

Newbridge School;

Raglan Church in Wales VC Primary School;

Tredegar Park Primary School;

Undy Primary School;

Ringland Primary School.

There will also be 45 trees planted around Risca and Chepstow Roads. The majority will be planted throughout this autumn.

Most of the trees will be either Beni-yutaka, Taihaku and Somei-yoshino. Taihaku trees were extinct in their native Japan and were reintroduced in 1932 by Collingwood Ingram from London.

Mr Nagamine said: “We hope that people all over Wales will join with us in embracing this chance to deepen mutual understanding, thus helping to create an enduring legacy.

“Yet the Sakura Cherry Tree Project will not just represent the lasting impact of the Japan-UK Season of Culture but will be a wider celebration of the cordial ties between Japan, the UK and Wales.

“Just like our relationship, these trees will grow stronger as they mature and, each year when they blossom, I hope they bring joy to people across Wales and remind them of the deep friendship between our two nations and peoples.”

Mr Sano said: “The response we have had from all across Wales, has been amazing. It is testament to the strong relationship between our countries, and we hope the trees will be a lasting tribute to that. Many Japanese corporations have decided to, through the Japan-British Society, generously donate to this project. I am deeply grateful for all the efforts and support given by people and corporations both in Japan and UK to this project.”