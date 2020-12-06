A NEW crematorium and memorial garden will open in Pontllanfraith next year.

Sirhowy Valley Crematorium will be located just outside Blackwood.

Westerleigh Group, who have three crematoria in Wales among 34 sites nationwide, will be building the four-hectare crematorium, with space for 150,000 people.

It will include a chapel with a media system and two large screens, providing live webcasts and visual tributes, as well as memorial gardens.

MORE NEWS:

It also features a floral terrace, set slightly away from the chapel.

Kevin Davies, Westerleigh Group regional manager for Wales, said: “We are very much looking forward to being much more accessible to the people of Caerphilly County Borough at our modern, new crematorium.

“Our many years of experience in the bereavement sector, and our focus on providing exceptional care, will ensure that the service we provide will be of the highest standards.

“This new crematorium will provide a local facility for people who, before now, may have had to travel more than ten miles to their nearest crematoria.

“We also understand and appreciate the importance of providing appropriate time and space for families; our normal service times will be offered at hourly intervals to ensure families do not feel rushed.

“We look forward to welcoming people to Sirhowy Valley Crematorium in the new year.”

Westerleigh Group says it hopes its latest crematorium will be ready to open in mid-to-late January 2021.