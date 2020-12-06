Following Tata's announcement last month that they are looking to sell their Dutch business, John Griffiths MS and I are working closely with the unions and the Welsh Government and backing calls for Tata and the UK government to step up and support our steel industry, including locally at Llanwern and across Wales.

I've been working with the All Party Parliamentary Group on Steel and looking for opportunities to raise concerns with ministers as MPs with Tata sites in our constituencies.

Last Thursday I called for a debate on steps to support our steel industry at this critical juncture. Welsh steel can have a bright sustainable future, but this can only be achieved if UK government ministers get serious about backing the sector.

There was nothing to offer in the Chancellor of the Exchequer's recent Spending Review in terms of specific support for our manufacturing industries, including steel.

It's time for the government to get off the fence and commit to using UK-produced steel over importing foreign steel. It's time for the government to take action on the uncompetitive industrial electricity prices, which continue to be a systemic barrier to the industry and its aims to decarbonise. It's time for the government to recognise the benefits that UK steel brings to our economy and communities like our own here in Newport East and South Wales. If the government wants our steel sector to thrive, it needs to show it with action.

* Last Saturday was Small Business Saturday, and over recent weeks I've been out and about across Newport East to meet with local businesses and thank many of those who have worked so hard to keep shops open and make them as safe as possible for the public during the pandemic.

The steps that businesses have taken to reduce risks relating to viral transmission - from altering shop layouts; amending shift patterns and maintaining social distancing in confined spaces - have certainly not always been easy or straightforward, but we are grateful that local retailers have put public health first at such a challenging time.

While all retailers have faced new challenges during lockdown - last week saw the high-profile collapses of Debenhams, the Arcadia Group and more - there has been a particular strain on our smaller shops and businesses who have lost out on regular customers and the bulk of their turnover.

The support provided by the Welsh and UK governments has been welcome, but there are clearly still challenges ahead for these retailers. That makes it all the more important that we continue to shop local and show our support for valued shops and small businesses in our community all year round.