Here are more babies recently born in Gwent.

Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.

Autumn Sylvia Thompson arrived via an emergency Caesarian section on September 30 at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport, weighing 8lb 11oz. She is the first child of Abigail Jones and Richard Thompson, of Newport.

This is Daisy Attewell, who was born five weeks early on October 10 at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport, weighing 5lb 12oz. Daisy is the first child of Samuel and Sarah Attewell, of Newport.

Violet Rose Wright was born a week early on October 27 at Nevill Hall Hospital, Abergavenny, weighing 6lb 9oz. She is the first child of Chloe Gallear and Joseph Wright, of Newport.

Welcome to Lula Belle Papantoniou, who was born at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport, on November 12 weighing 6lb 6oz. Her parents are Sophie Healey and Geli Papantoniou, of Newport, and she is their first child.

Mikey Junior Mckenna arrived 17 days early on September 19 at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport, weighing 6.5lbs. Mum and dad are Kaylee and Mike Mckenna, of Pontypool, and his siblings are Emily (four) and Kayson (18 months).

Harry Nigel Williams was born on October 15 at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport, weighing 9lb. His parents are Emma and Jason Williams, of Cwmbran, and his big brother is Charlie, aged five. Harry was delivered via planned Caesarian section at 37 weeks. He had an eight-day stay in the neo-natal unit with breathing difficulties, low blood sugars and jaundice before being discharged home with a clean bill of health.

Aleena-Rose Edwards was born on October 20 at Nevill Hall Hospital, Abergavenny, weighing 6lb 5oz. She is the first child of Asha O’Dwyer and Dai Edwards, of Tredegar. She was born a week early via a planned Caesarean section due to her being breach.

Carter Ray Watkins arrived on September 9 at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport, weighing 7lb 11oz. His mum and dad are Chelsea Simmonds and Jack Watkins, of Cwmbran, and his sibling is Reid Watkins (four).

Lenny Stephen Tunley was born three weeks early at The Grange Hospital, near Cwmbran, on November 21 weighing 6lb 6oz. His parents are Jessica Shephard and James Tunley, of Cwmbran, and his big sisters are Ava-Jay Shephard (seven), Freya Tunley (four), Carlie-rai Tunley (three) and Skyla Tunley (one).