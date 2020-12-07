A THUG was jailed after he stamped on a DJ’s head and kicked him on the floor when violence flared at a pub on a Friday night.

Ashley Deacon, 23, attacked Gary Wright at Abertillery’s Rolling Mill following a brawl outside the venue at around 9pm.

The DJ had Deacon’s friend Joseph Meredith in a headlock after he had gone to help colleagues break up the fighting.

They both assaulted him after following him back inside.

David Pinnell, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court how Meredith first grappled with their victim before they fell to the ground.

He said: “Deacon then stamps on Mr Wright’s head twice and then kicks him in the back twice”.

Two bar staff came to help the DJ before the attackers left the pub.

Mr Pinnell told how the assault left Mr Wright “dazed”.

He added: “Mercifully, his injuries were relatively slight.”

The pair pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm on February 7.

Deacon, of Valley View Road, Cwmtillery, Abertillery, has 11 previous convictions for 32 offences including robbery, assaulting a police officer and burglary.

Meredith, 21, of Tre Newydd, Newtown, Ebbw Vale, had one previous conviction for harassment.

Hilary Roberts, representing Deacon, said: “He is disgusted by his actions.”

Jeffrey Jones, for Meredith, said the father-of-one had gone to help his sister that night who was caught up in the violence.

There had been a “misunderstanding” between him and Mr Wright and a reference described his client’s actions as “out of character”.

The judge, Recorder Sean Bradley, told Deacon: “You didn’t need to get involved because this wasn’t your fight.”

Deacon was jailed for nine months.

Meredith was sentenced to a 12-month community order.

He must carry out 120 hours of unpaid work and pay Mr Wright £300 in compensation.

Both defendant have to pay a victim surcharge.