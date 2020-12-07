THE number of coronavirus and related deaths across Gwent is now more than 700, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Up to the week ending November 20, there had been 710 such deaths in Gwent - referred to as the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area - since the pandemic began, says the ONS, with 197 of them in Newport, 195 in Caerphilly, 110 in Blaenau Gwent, 108 in Torfaen, and 100 in Monmouthshire.

The Wales-wide figure to that date, according to the ONS, was 3,460.

More than 200 ONS-recorded deaths in Gwent have occurred since the second wave of coronavirus began, .

And the fact that around four in every five of these second wave deaths occurred in the four-week period to November 20 - the latest date to which ONS data is available - is the starkest indication of how the virus has taken hold again as the autumn has progressed.

The ONS counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate, and it has consistently put the number of deaths in Wales much higher than Public Health Wales, which includes in its figures reports of the deaths of hospitalised patients in Welsh hospitals, or care home residents, where Covid-19 has been confirmed with a positive laboratory test and the clinician suspects this was a causative factor in the death.

But Public Health Wales does not include the deaths of people who may have died of Covid-19 but who were not confirmed by laboratory testing, those who died in other settings, or Welsh residents who died outside of Wales.

By the Public Health Wales measure, by November 20 there had been 2,338 deaths in Wales, including 425 in Gwent.

Rhondda Cynon Taf - hit very hard particularly during the second wave - had the most coronavirus and related deaths of any area in Wales to November 20, according to the ONS, with 483, while Cardiff had seen 446 deaths to the same date.

Figures also show that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the week to November 30 rose in all five council areas of Gwent, as follows:

Blaenau Gwent, 340 (up 56);

Caerphilly, 564 (up 78);

Monmouthshire, 192 (up 36);

Newport, 486 (up 20);

Torfaen, 371 (up 53).

The ONS figures also show that, to November 20, a little more than 90 per cent of coronavirus and related deaths in Wales have been among people aged 65 and over.