A COMMUNITY stalwart in Abergavenny has been praised for her dedication to her town during the pandemic.

Amanda Dore, aged 86, has been volunteering at St Mary’s Priory since Covid-19 restrictions allowed churches to re-open in July, ensuring that her church became one of the first in Wales to reopen.

The Church in Wales has says that, with average congregations becoming increasingly elderly, they have faced falling volunteering numbers with many self-isolating since March.

It comes at a time of particular strain on the church – with volunteers needed to ensure social distancing and other restrictions are properly followed.

Ms Dore, a volunteer at St Mary’s for the last 15 years, who enjoyed giving school groups tours of the church before the pandemic, said it has been a challenging period.

“It has been increasingly difficult to find volunteers for us to stay open,” Ms Dore – who is originally from Florida – said.

“But I feel well enough to observe the rules. Age to me is just a number – it is in your mind.

“I don’t feel old and if God wants me he knows where I am.”

Speaking on the importance of the church during the pandemic, she said: “For me it has always been a place to go that is comforting.

“It is peaceful and somewhere I can have a chat with God. It’s important to me but I know it is important to others too, particularly at uncertain times like now.

“People often come here when they are troubled, or in trouble, or feeling down. They know they can sit quietly, light a candle, say a prayer, or have a chat.

“Sometimes people who are homeless call in to shelter for a while.

“The church is also important for those who don’t always use it. They expect it to be there for when they need it – for baptisms, weddings, funerals. It’s part of our identity.”

Between March and July Ms Dore was one of many who turned to the church online – participating in services live-streamed and recorded from the church on her smartphone.

“If found it to be serene and peaceful,” she added. “But I can’t wait to get back to normal.

“The pandemic has not shaken my faith at all – I have been through too much in my life for that.”

Ms Dore was featured as part of the Church in Wales’ Advent Darkness Into Light campaign, telling the stories of hundreds across Wales who have stepped up to help others and help the church through the challenges of the pandemic.

It is hoped their stories will inspire others to help.