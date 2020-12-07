NINE more sites for traveller communities will be needed in Monmouthshire in the next five years, a report has revealed.

Monmouthshire County Council has undertaken an assessment of traveller accommodation in the county as required by Welsh Government legislation.

A report says there is “an estimated unmet need for nine pitches to 2025, with a further unmet need of four pitches” from 2026 to 2033.

It says there is a current need for eight pitches. A further one will be needed before 2025 and four by 2033, which are all down to children growing up.

Where is there a current need?

There is a current need for eight pitches in Monmouthshire.

Of the eight, five are needed at an unauthorised site in Llancayo near Usk. One is needed at a site in Llanvetherine.

Two sites are currently overcrowded – one of these is in Portskwett and the other in Crick, which has been dealt with via planning permission.

How many households are affected by this?

The council is required to undertake an assessment every five years to identify an un-met need for mobile home pitches.

The assessment has identified 13 households in total “as being from the Gypsy, Traveller and Showpeople community in Monmouthshire”.

Of these households, seven completed a questionnaire, while four had their applications completed by using details from previous planning applications. Two households declined to participate in the assessment.

What happens now?

The report will be scrutinised by the joint adults and economic development select committee on Thursday (December 10) before a decision is made at a later date.