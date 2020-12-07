A FLAT-SCREEN TV and other electrical items were stolen during a break-in.
Gwent Police is appealing for help following the incident in Risca.
A caravan in Clyde Street was broken into last week, and a microwave and television were stolen.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact the police or Crimestoppers Wales.
A spokesman said: "Sometime between December 1 and December 3, a caravan was broken into on Clyde Street, Risca.
"A microwave and small flat screen TV were stolen.
"If you have any information please contact us quoting log 149 03/12."