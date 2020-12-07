THE coronavirus pandemic has proved the toughest time in recent memory for many businesses - but three companies are weathering the storm and opening up in Cwmbran.

Welsh jewellery specialist Clogau, a second-generation family business which specialises in traditional gold rings, pendants and necklaces, has signed a five-year lease on a shop located on The Parade.

Sin City Comics & Gaming and footwear specialists A G Meek, founded in Cardiff more than a century ago, have already opened for trading in Cwmbran Centre.

A G Meek's latest store brings the total number to five across Wales.

Sin City Comics & Gaming builds on the success of its existing Newport store with the arrival of its new outlet in Cwmbran.

Cwmbran was recently featured in the Top 20 of Property Week’s 2020 Hot Retail Index 2020, which highlights the 100 UK retail locations that have proved most resilient during the Covid-19 crisis.

Rikki Teml, centre manager at Cwmbran Centre, said: “Cwmbran Centre continues to attract strong interest from retailers and we see this latest round of lettings as a real vote of confidence in Cwmbran as a town and retail destination.

"The arrival of new names will help to broaden our appeal to shoppers.

"It’s also great to provide the right location for Welsh brands to grow their businesses.

"We look forward to playing a part in their future success and are confident they will prove popular with shoppers.”

David Meek, director of A G Meek said: "Online shopping can be convenient but if you are buying good quality shoes you really need to try them on. We chose Cwmbran Centre because of its 3,000 free car parking spaces and good road links. This is especially important at a time when some of our customers are reluctant to use public transport."