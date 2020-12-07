A QUIRKY Monmouthshire man who was inspired to bring tuk-tuks to Abergavenny is offering Christmas-themed tours for the festive period.

Since a trip to India where his fondness for the three-wheeled vehicles developed, Matt Jones – who also raised thousands for charity by driving his tuk-tuk to Scotland and back - was delighted when a licensing application was approved for the vehicles in September.

While his tours around Abergavenny and further afield are planned to be available between April and October, Mr Jones is offering 15-minute tours of the town this Christmas.

Matt Jones and his tuk-tuk, which was approved for the Monmouthshire roads in September

“The tuk-tuks will be looking very festive and twinkling with lights and lots of decorations,” he said. “We’ll be playing everyone’s favourite Christmas tunes too.

“I hope it brings people plenty of Christmas cheer at a time where we’re hearing about lots of doom and gloom at the moment.

“I’ve loved it since we started in September, we’ve obviously faced challenges with the pandemic, but I’ve met so many brilliant people already – I feel lucky.”

Mr Jones, who will pick people up from their homes in Abergavenny, Llanfoist, Gilwern and Govilon, advised those riding wrap up warm for the 15-minute tours.

He can also pick people up from Castle Street car park behind the Angel Hotel.

Inside the tuk-tuk

All rides are subject to weather, a maximum of two people are allowed to ride, all under 16s must be accompanied by an adult, and children must be aged four or over.

Prices are £7.50 per person, with a discount available for group bookings.

For more information visit https://bookatuktuk.com/