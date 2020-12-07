A NEWPORT charity has received a grant from the Welsh Government to continue their mental health work across schools and community groups.
Newport Mind has been awarded more than £90,000 from the Welsh Government-funded WCVA Voluntary Services Recovery Fund (VSRF) to provide six months of mental health and wellbeing support to schools and community groups across Newport from January 2021.
The Voluntary Services Recovery Fund (VSRF) was set up to reduce inequalities across society arising as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Newport Mind aim to use this funding to ensure a fair and just recovery for young people, school staff, parents, careers and communities in Newport whose mental health has suffered disproportionately since the start of the pandemic.
Newport Mind has recruited six project workers to work with the nine secondary schools, 42 primary schools and local community groups in Newport.
The team will deliver a variety of co-produced services and interventions including one-to-one support, resilience courses, mental health awareness training and online resources.
Abbey Rowe, the VSRF project coordinator at Newport Mind said: “We are thrilled to have been awarded this funding as it has allowed us to continue providing vital mental health support to our local community in response to the pandemic.”
This new project will add to the wide range of children, young people, family, and adult services already provided by Newport Mind.
For more information and to access these services you can call Newport Mind on 01633 258741 or email enquiries@newportmind.org