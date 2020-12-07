Update 10am: One lane has now reopened and congestion has now cleared on the A465 westbound from the Rhymney interchage to the A4060.
A CRASH has closed the westbound carriageway of the A465.
The incident is ongoing.
The A465 westbound has been closed from the Rhymney interchange to the A4060.
The latest AA Traffic Map shows traffic building up along the A465
Traffic Wales are expecting more updates to follow.