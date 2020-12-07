Update 10am: One lane has now reopened and congestion has now cleared on the A465 westbound from the Rhymney interchage to the A4060.

------------------------------------------------------------

A CRASH has closed the westbound carriageway of the A465.

The incident is ongoing.

READ MORE:

The A465 westbound has been closed from the Rhymney interchange to the A4060.

South Wales Argus:

The latest AA Traffic Map shows traffic building up along the A465

Traffic Wales are expecting more updates to follow.