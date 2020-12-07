EIGHT new electric vehicle charging points are available to use across Blaenau Gwent, the county borough council has announced.
The eight dual electric charging points have been installed across four car parks in Blaenau Gwent. In total, an additional 64 fast charging points have been installed across Gwent after £465,000 in funding was received from the UK Government’s Office for Low Emission Vehicles (OLEV).
MORE NEWS:
- Newport drug dealer spat at and bit police officers
- Blackwood gamer Poppy Parr's 24 hour Fortnite stream for MacMillan
- Cefn Fforest Miner's Institute restoration begins
Charging points have been installed in:
- Colliers Row in Ebbw Vale;
- King Street/Worcester Street in Brynmawr;
- High Street in Blaina;
- Abertillery Sports Centre.
This news comes as the Welsh Government announced plans to invest £30 million into increasing the number of electric charging points in Wales.
Currently only 0.17 per cent of vehicles in Wales are electric.
The county borough council’s executive member for regeneration and economic development, Cllr Dai Davies, said: “Our commitment as a council to protecting our environment and helping to address the climate emergency remains strong, and we continue to support renewable energy and the move towards becoming a carbon neutral organisation in the future.
“The use of electric vehicles is very important in this vision and we’re delighted to have worked with partners across the region on this exciting project, which is a milestone in establishing an infrastructure across Gwent that will provide our residents with the opportunity to drive electric vehicles.”