ANYONE travelling into Gwent over the Severn bridges from Bristol without a good reason could be fined, police have warned.

England moved to a three-tier system last week, and Bristol was placed in tier 3, meaning it has the highest level of lockdown restrictions.

The tiers will remain in place until December 23 when measures are eased slightly so that families can enjoy Christmas together.

Over Christmas, up to three households will be able to mix in private settings until December 27 when the tier system will come back into effect amid the coronavirus pandemic.

MORE NEWS:

While those living in tier 2 areas are offered more lenient restrictions those living in tier 3 areas have been told they should avoid travelling to other areas of the UK unless it is essential.

Covid-19 restrictions in England. Picture: PA Graphics

Official UK Government guidance states: “Avoid travelling to other parts of the UK, including for overnight stays other than where necessary, such as for work, education, youth services, to receive medical treatment, or because of caring responsibilities.

“You can travel through other areas as part of a longer journey.”

Following a second national lockdown in England, police can now issue fines of up to £200 for a first offence and fines will double for repeat offenders, up to a limit of £6,400.

With the vast majority of the country in people have been told not to visit Tier 3 areas or stay overnight unless for reasons such as work, medical treatment or caring responsibilities.

Police told BirminghamLive: “"ier 3 restrictions apply to people living in Tier 3 areas when participating in gatherings in Tier 1 and Tier 2 areas.

"Anyone that lives in a tier 3 area that is found breaking Tier 3 restrictions in a Tier 2 area risks a fine."

The first review of England’s tier system will take place on December 16 and health secretary Matt Hancock has said there will be weekly reviews after that.