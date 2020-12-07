RUMOURS of a curfew being introduced in Wales are "completely false", the Welsh Government have said.
Rumours spread on social media over the weekend that the Welsh Government were considering a new rule which would limit when people could leave their homes.
A spokesman for the Welsh Government took to Twitter to say: "We are aware of rumours being spread about plans for a 'curfew' in Wales.
"These are completely false.
"For all the latest information on coronavirus in Wales, see our website."
READ MORE:
- Coronavirus: latest in Wales as four Gwent areas higher than national average
- Glimmer of hope for Debenhams as potential rescue deal emerges
- Can you help? Police appeal as microwave and television are stolen in break in
You can see the full coronavirus restrictions here.
Richard Taylor, south Wales east coordinator for the Abolish the Welsh Assembly Party and former Brexit Party MEP for Wales, tweeted on Sunday that he had been told a curfew would be introduced.
He said: "We’ve heard a rumour, from several different sources, that the Welsh Government are considering a curfew, under which people in Wales would not be able to leave their residences between 9pm and 6am."
While Bubble Wales tweeted: "Rumours - at this stage *just* rumours - that the Welsh Government are considering a curfew, under which people in Wales would not be able to leave their residences between 9pm and 6am."
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment