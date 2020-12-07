MORE training places for GPs, pharmacists and other healthcare professionals will be provided in Wales as part of a drive to increase the NHS workforce to meet challenges now and in the future.

Record funding of more than £227 million is being provided to increase training places for the health professional workforce, up by over £16m from last year.

The extra money from the Welsh Government amounts to an 8.3 per cent rise in spending on NHS workforce training.

It will see around an extra £9.1m allocated to help fund training across all education and training programmes for healthcare professionals in Wales.

An extra £5.3m will be used to support GP training numbers, while the pharmacy training budget increases by more than £760,000.

There will also be an extra £2.3m allocated for extra medical training and education places, to help support the highest ever number of training opportunities in Wales.

This is the seventh consecutive year that such funding has increased.

“This year NHS Wales has shown great strength and resilience, which is only possible thanks to the dedicated workforce within it," said health and social services minister Vaughan Gething.

"Health professionals continue to be on the frontline to care for us all, as we continue to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

"As a nation we owe our health and care sector a huge amount of gratitude, and I’m proud of everything they have achieved in this difficult and testing year.

“This year has shown more than ever how crucial investment is in training and sustaining our health workforce across Wales.

"NHS Wales has more people working within it now than at any other time in its history, to care for every person, family and community in Wales.

"[This] funding will ensure the NHS workforce continues to have the right skills to provide high quality care for the people of Wales for now and in the future.”