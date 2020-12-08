MORE than two million Brits could be refused entry to EU countries in the new year unless they renew their passports, an expert has warned.
UK residents wishing to holiday in EU countries will require at least six months remaining on their current passports under new rules to be introduced at the end of the Brexit transition period.
Speaking to the Sunday Times, Simon Rippon, an Austrian professor in philosophy warned Brits as air travel looks set to return amid grounded flights throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
He said: “There will be a lot of people sent home from their flights because they didn’t know they needed to have a passport that fits the new criteria.”
It is understood as many as 2.5 million UK holidaymakers could be affected by the rule change as experts predict a rush of people wanting to renew their passports.
Meanwhile, Brexit talks remain ongoing, with an agreement over fishing and business competition yet to be reached.
If the two sides can reach an agreement by Thursday a deal could be signed off as EU leaders will meet in Brussels for a two-day summit.
Both the UK and the UK have said they want a deal in place ahead of the transition period coming to an end at the end of this year.
