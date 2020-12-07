MORE people are likely to not wear a face mask when travelling on public transport in Wales than anywhere else in the UK, research suggests.

Despite rising coronavirus cases and strict government guidance, new data reveals that more than a quarter of the British public are still refusing to wear a mask when on public transport.

The study, conducted by Nationwide Vehicle Contracts, found that 28 per cent of Brits that have travelled on public transport in the last six months refused to wear a face mask, going against government guidelines to cover up when on the move.

When it came to those obeying the rules, Wales came in last with just 71 per cent of residents stating they always wore a mask when travelling on public transport, leaving almost three in 10 travelling uncovered, the research revealed.

Scotland boasts having the more responsible residents, with an impressive 90 per cent following the guideline. Northern Ireland came in second place, with 77.8 per cent of people there always covering up on public transport, while England slipped to third with a score of just 77.2 per cent.

When asked why they didn’t wear a face mask on public transport, one in 10 people in Wales claimed forgetfulness was to blame, but five per cent admitted to choosing not to wear one due to the believing that they don’t work in the fight against coronavirus.

Cardiff was the least compliant area of Wales, with nearly half of residents failing to wear a mask when on public transport.

Fifty-one per cent of people asked said they always wore a face covering when travelling on public transport.

Keith Hawes, director at Nationwide Vehicle Contracts, said: “With new restrictions being put in place regularly, government advice suggests we limit our use of public transport unless it’s absolutely essential.

"We’re also told to try and avoid peak times, only travelling when transport is quiet to allow for social distancing.

"The on-the-spot fine for not wearing a mask on public transport is £100 and this will double with each offence up to a hefty £3,200.

"If you have to travel to work or have other essential journeys to take it seems driving may be the safest option at the moment."