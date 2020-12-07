Update 1.50pm: The A4810 Queensway Meadows has now reopened.
EMERGENCY services have closed a Newport road following a crash.
Gwent Police are at the scene of the incident in Queensway Meadow.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
Diversions have been put in place and congestion is expected as a result.
The A4810 at Queensway Meadow is closed between KFC and the Land Rover garage as a result of the crash.
A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "Emergency Services are dealing with a Road Traffic Collision on the A4810 Queensway Meadows, KFC to the Landrover Garage.
"The road is closed and diversions are in place which may cause congestion.
"Please avoid the area if possible and find alternative routes for your journey."