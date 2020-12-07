A NEW firebreak in Wales has not been ruled out, health minister Vaughan Gething said today.

Mr Gething said that "everything is on the table" in discussions for further restrictions in Wales.

Speaking at today's Welsh Government press briefing, the health minister said discussions were ongoing.

He added that he would not make "hard and fast commitments" ruling out future action.

Asked if he could rule out another firebreak lockdown in Wales, Mr Gething said: "No. Everything is on the table. We are discussing through the week and will continue to discus what measures we need to take.

"We have learned that trying to have hard and fast commitments to never contemplate further action is just not the right thing to do.

"That is an option that we will need to consider, and we will have advice from our chief scientific advisor, our publich health experts, and our chief medical officer for Wales.

"Ministers will need to decide based on the evidence and advice that we receive."

However, the health minister did address rumours of a curfew being introduced in the country, describing them as "absolute rubbish".

He said: "A curfew in Wales has never been a response that we considered. It is absolute rubbish.

"We are not considering that.

"Others have called the hospitality restrictions a curfew. I do not think that is helpful.

"When people think about curfew they think about restrictions on being in your house at a certain time, there has not been anything to suggest that is a useful public health measure.

"A curfew is not something the Welsh Government is considering."