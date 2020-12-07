A FURTHER 449 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Gwent today, among more than 2,000 cases across Wales as a whole.

The figures mean that the number of cases confirmed in Gwent since the pandemic began is now 17,497, with the Wales-wide total now 91,013, according to Public Health Wales.

It the third day in a week in which Gwent has recorded more than 400 new cases, and four of the council areas in Gwent now have rolling weekly case rates of above 400 per 100,000 population.

Today's confirmed cases in Gwent are: Newport, 159; Caerphilly, 119; Torfaen, 77; Monmouthshire, 56; Blaenau Gwent, 38.

There have been two more coronavirus deaths confirmed in Wales today, one each in the Betsi Cadwaladr (north Wales), and Cardiff & Vale University Health Board areas. The total number of deaths in Wales since the pandemic began, again according to Public Health Wales, is 2,711.

READ MORE:

Sign up to the South Wales Argus daily coronavirus update email newsletter by registering here.

The rolling weekly case rate for Wales - to December 4 - has now risen above 300 per 100,000 (308.3).

Blaenau Gwent's rolling weekly case rate has now increased to 529.6 per 100,000, which remains the second highest in Wales) behind that of Neath Port Talbot (621.7 per 100,000).

Newport's rate is now 422.8, the fifth highest in Wales, the Caerphilly rate is 422.5 (sixth highest in Wales), and Torfaen's rate is 419.3 (seventh highest in Wales). The rate in Monmouthshire has also risen again, to 265.4 (12th highest in Wales).

The newly confirmed cases today across Wales are as follows:

Cardiff - 281

Swansea - 249

Neath Port Talbot - 203

Rhondda Cynon Taf - 190

Newport - 159

Bridgend - 128

Caerphilly - 119

Carmarthenshire - 98

Torfaen - 77

Wrexham - 67

Merthyr Tydfil - 64

Vale of Glamorgan - 61

Monmouthshire - 56

Flintshire - 47

Blaenau Gwent - 38

Pembrokeshire - 37

Conwy - 31

Powys - 23

Ceredigion - 21

Denbighshire - 13

Anglesey - seven

Gwynedd - five

Unknown location - 15

Resident outside Wales - 32

Public Health Wales figures include reports of the deaths of hospitalised patients in Welsh hospitals, or care home residents, where Covid-19 has been confirmed with a positive laboratory test and the clinician suspects this was a causative factor in the death.

They do not include people who may have died of Covid-19 but who were not confirmed by laboratory testing, those who died in other settings, or Welsh residents who died outside of Wales, and the true number of Covid-19 deaths will be higher.

The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.