A TEENAGER has been taken to hospital after a collision with a car.
Emergency services were called to Queensway Meadow, Newport, following report of a collision between a car and a pedestrian.
A 17-year-old boy has been taken to hospital for treatment, but no serious injuries were reported.
The stretch of road, between KFC and the Land Rover garage, was closed for more than an hour while emergency services dealt with the incident.
A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision involving a pedestrian and a car on Queensway Meadow, Newport, shortly after 12.10pm today.
"A 17-year-old boy was taken to hospital for treatment.
"No serious injuries were reported.
"The road was closed for recovery work to take place but was re-opened shortly before 1.40pm today."