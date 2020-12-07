THERE is "no rational" for closing schools in the build up to Christmas, the health minister has said.

Vaughan Gething said that "real harm" could be caused by taking children out of school.

Some parents have taken the decision to keep children out of school in the final week of term, in order to give them time to quarantine and see family before Christmas.

Schools in Blaenau Gwent will be going online-only from Thursday with remote learning available to all pupils until the end of term on Friday, December 18.

While a similar decision has now been taken in Caerphilly, with learning moving online for the final two days of term from Thursday, December 17.

Health minister Vaughan Gething said that the national approach for Wales would not be changing.

He said: "Blaenau Gwent have taken a decision outside of the agreement reached to maintain face to face teaching time.

"A significant number of schools have not had an outbreak. Primary schools in particular, there is no rational to close them.

"We have to take in account the fact that evidence doesn’t show significant harm we can reduce or avoid by closing them.

"What we do know is that it causes real harm to children and their prospects.

"It is also the direct impact on the mental health and wellbeing of children by closing schools."