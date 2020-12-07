TWO venues in Cwmbran and one in Pontypool could be closed down after they were found failing to comply with Welsh Government coronavirus regulations.

Warrens Bakery and Café Venetian in Cwmbran and Comrades of the Great War Club - also known as Comrades Pontypool - have all been given improvement notices, giving them 48 hours to make required changes or risk closure.

When Warrens Bakery in The Mall was inspected on Wednesday, December 2, staff were seen not wearing face coverings correctly when serving food and drinks. The improvement notice says that staff also failed to sanitise tables, chairs and other seating areas between customer use as soon as possible before new customers entered the area.

MORE NEWS:

Concerns were raised by the trading standards officer in the notice over a failure to record customer details for Track and Trace.

Café Venetian, in Monmouth Walk, was also inspected on December 2.

The café’s improvement notice says that staff weren’t correctly wearing face coverings when serving food and drink. And, when requested by a coronavirus enforcement officer to put coverings on properly, failed to do so.

Comrades Pontypool, in Market Street, was handed an improvement notice because they failed to ensure that they took the contact details of all customers visiting the club and staff were not wearing face masks at all times when serving customers.

All three have been given 48 hours to make the improvements and will be reinspected. If the trading standards officer is satisfied, then the improvement notice will be withdrawn. However, if the necessary changes aren’t made then a closure notice could be issued.

A three improvement notices can be viewed at https://www.torfaen.gov.uk/en/AboutTheCouncil/Homepage-Stories/Coronavirus/Business-Economy/Covid-19-Notices.aspx