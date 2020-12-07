THE coronavirus testing operation in Caerphilly county borough will be expanded over the coming days using mobile test centres.
Any resident of the Caerphilly County Borough Council (CCBC) area must first book an appointment for a Covid-19 test before attending one of the centres at the correct time.
People attending the centres must bring ID and proof of address, such as a driving licence or a utility bill.
Testing is available as follows:
Tuesday, December 8:
- At the former Aldi Carpark in Rhymney (Queens Crescent, Rhymney, NP22 5ET) between 9am and 12.30pm.
- Then at Bargoed Library (Hanbury Road, Bargoed, CF81 8QR) between 2pm and 4pm.
Wednesday, December 9:
- At the former Aldi Carpark in Rhymney (see above) between 9am and 12.30pm.
- Then at Bargoed Library (see above) between 2pm and 4pm.
Thursday, December 10:
- At the former Aldi Carpark in Rhymney (see above) between 9am and 12.30pm.
- Then at Bargoed Library (see above) between 2pm and 4pm.
Friday, December 11:
- At the former CCBC site in Blackwood (Pontllanfraith House, Blackwood Road, Blackwood, NP12 2YW) between 9am and 12.30pm.
- Then at Bargoed Library (see above) between 2pm and 4pm.
Saturday, December 12:
- At the former CCBC site in Blackwood (see above) between 9am and 12.30pm.
- Then at Bargoed Library (see above) between 2pm and 4pm.
Sunday, December 13:
- At the former CCBC site in Blackwood (see above) between 9am and 12.30pm.
- Then at Bargoed Library (see above) between 2pm and 4pm.
Monday, December 14:
- At the former CCBC site in Blackwood (see above) between 9am and 12.30pm.
- Then at Bargoed Library (see above) between 2pm and 4pm.
Call 0300 30 31 222 to book an appointment.
Attendees must wear a face covering on the way to and from the test and must not use public transport.
You can also have a test posted to your home. Apply online or phone 119, free between the hours of 7am to 11pm.