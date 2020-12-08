IKEA is set to scrap catalogues from every store in the UK as more people move to online shopping.
Carrying a physical copy of the catalogue with the iconic IKEA pencil as you search for the perfect furniture to match your home will no longer be an option for shoppers.
The Swedish furniture giants revealed that this summer’s print run of the catalogue is going to be the last after 70 years.
The homeware store - as popular for the meatballs as they are for their furniture - has 22 main branches across the UK including Cardiff, Milton Keynes, Birmingham, Belfast and Glasgow.
Managing director of Inter Ikea Systems, Konrad Gruss said: "For both customers and co-workers, the Ikea catalogue is a publication that brings a lot of emotions, memories and joy.
"For 70 years it has been one of our most unique and iconic products, which has inspired billions of people across the world.
"Turning the page on our beloved catalogue is in fact a natural process since media consumption and customer behaviours have changed.
"In order to reach and interact with the many people, we will keep inspiring with our home furnishing solutions in new ways."
In 2000 a digital version of the Ikea catalogue was made available fore the first time.