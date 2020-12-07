BLAENAVON Heritage Railway has warned of a potential scam regarding tickets to its Christmas event.
The railway's Steam Santa Specials run on the weekends leading up to Christmas, having started on Saturday, December 5.
The events are all sold out, however a statement on the Heritage Railway website said they had been made aware of someone appearing to claim they were reselling tickets.
The statement read: "We have just been made aware of a potential ticket-reselling scam where someone appears to be claiming that they are reselling their tickets for our Steam Santa Specials event.
"Although there could be a possible element of misunderstanding, we thought that we would warn you all ASAP to prevent any scam resale before it happens.
"Please be aware that any alterations, transfers and resales must be authorised by us. This is crucial for not only preventing people from possibly acquiring fraudulent tickets, but also to comply with our strict Test, Trace, Protect arrangements.
"If you spot anybody claiming to be reselling tickets for our Steam Santa Specials event, then please contact us immediately so we can take action accordingly."