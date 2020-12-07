A GROUP of older teenagers allegedly assaulted a 12-year-old boy and robbed him of his bike near a Gwent skate park.

The victim was approached by three teenagers, one of whom assaulted him – leaving him with minor facial injuries – and made off with his bike, Gwent Police said.

"This was a traumatic incident for the young victim, who was assaulted and then had to watch as the offender rode away with his prized possession," Detective Constable Andrew Houghton said.

"Thankfully, the boy was not seriously injured."

The reported robbery happened near the skate park in Cwmcelyn Road, Blaina, on Wednesday, December 2, at around 4.30pm.

The suspects are described as three white boys of average build and aged between 15 and 16.

They were wearing black tracksuits and were all riding on scooters, the force said.

The boy's custom bike has a yellow frame and is described as an On-One yellow hardtail mountain bike with Fox front shock absorbers.

“We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the robbery or who may have seen the bike – which is distinctive – to get in contact," DC Houghton said."We want to get this bike back to the victim and we need your information in order to make that happen.”

Anyone who may have seen the bike or who has been offered this bike for sale should contact Gwent Police by calling 101, quoting reference 2000438611.

You can also report information to Gwent Police by sending a direct message to the force's Facebook and Twitter pages.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.