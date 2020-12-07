WALES face a difficult test after being drawn against Belgium in the qualifying campaign for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The draw will undoubtedly bring back memories of Chris Coleman's side's remarkable Euro 2016 campaign, in which Hal Robson-Kanu scored the goal of the tournament in a 3-1 win over Belgium in the Quarter Finals.

Wales haven't lost to Belgium - who are ranked first in the world - in their last four meetings, with a draw and a win in the Euro 2016 qualifying campaign and drawing 1-1 in the 2014 World Cup qualifying.

They were seeded in pot two for the draw, which took place in Zurich on Monday evening, 714 days before the tournament kicks off.

Alongside Wales and Belgium in Group E are Czech Republic, Belarus, and Estonia.

Wales are winless in the three games they've faced Czech Republic, drawing twice and losing once.

They boast a better record against Belarus, winning four out of their five matches - although the two sides haven't met in a competitive game since 2001.

The match against Estonia will be the first time the two nations have met competitively, but Wales have won both the friendlies that have been played.

The qualifiers will be played between March and November next year.

The 55 European teams are split into five groups of five and five groups of six. The winners of the 10 groups will qualify automatically for the finals.

A further three places will be fought out between the 10 group runners-up and the two highest-ranked teams from the Nations League who have not already qualified or finished in a runners-up spot.

These 12 teams will be divided into three play-off paths, each featuring four countries, to determine the final three European berths.

The tournament will be held between November 21 and December 18, 2022, in Qatar - the first time the tournament will not be held in the summer.

The last time Wales qualified for the World Cup was 1958, where Jimmy Murphy’s side made it to the knockout stages, being knocked out by Brazil in the quarter final, with a 17-year-old Pele scoring the only goal of the game.

Caretaker manager Robert Page was in interim charge last month in last month's internationals with uncertainty lingering over the future of Ryan Giggs.

Page was in the dugout as Wales beat the Republic of Ireland and Finland to secure promotion to the top tier of the Nations League and confirm their place in pot two.

Giggs was absent after being arrested on suspicion of assaulting his girlfriend at his Manchester home on November 1.

The 47-year-old, who denies all allegations of assault, has been rebailed until February 1 amid an ongoing Greater Manchester Police investigation.