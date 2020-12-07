AN 80-YEAR-OLD man was assaulted in a supermarket car park on the weekend, Gwent Police said.
He was attacked while he sat in his car outside the Morrisons supermarket in Cwmbran.
Gwent Police are currently investigating the incident and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.
The force said a "dispute broke out" between two men in the Morrisons car park on Saturday, December 5, at around 10.40am.
The 80-year-old man did not suffer any injuries in the assault.
The police said the reported offender then "fled" the scene in a grey VW Transporter.
"Directly after the assault, a witness spoke to the victim and we’re appealing for that man to come forward," Gwent Police said in an appeal today (Monday).
If you have information about this incident, contact Gwent Police by calling 101, quoting reference number 2000442067.
Alternatively, send a direct message with information to Gwent Police on Facebook or Twitter.