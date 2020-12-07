A GROUP of primary school children raised £150 for their local foodbank.
The year 3 pupils from Blackwood Primary School held a danceathon where they were dressed as elves and in Christmas costumes.
One of the pupils said: “The money will help lots of people at Christmas.”
Another added: “We hope it will help buy food for people who need it.”
The danceathon came about as part of the pupils’ learning goal ‘Christmas Whispers’. They have been spreading the festive message of Christmas and focusing on acts of kindness and caring for others.
Year 3 teachers Mrs Shand and Miss Samuel said: “The children have really engaged with this learning goal as they understand that these times have been difficult for many.
“The pupils were all very proud of their achievement.”