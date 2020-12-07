WALES' health minister has asked those considering not taking the coronavirus vaccine to "think about their choices".

Vaughan Gething was speaking at the Welsh Government press briefing today.

He sought to reassure people of the safety of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which will begin its rollout in Wales tomorrow.

Mr Gething said there had been "no corner cutting" in the approval of the vaccine.

The speed of the turnaround, he said, was due to the scientific community accelerating their work and making it their "number one priority".

READ MORE:

The health minister added: "I hope that will give people some reassurance.

"The great majority of people I think will be queuing up to get that protection.

"There are always people who are concerned about new treatments.

"But I would ask people to think about the choices they make for themselves and each other when it comes to taking the vaccine."

Mr Gething also said that those who refused the vaccine when they were first offered it would still be able to get it at a later date.

He said: "It won't be the case of saying if you decline the vaccine you won't get that opportunity again."