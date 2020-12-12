THESE six criminals were recently handed prison sentences for offences like drug dealing and drink driving.

We look at their crimes and punishment.

Joshua Billingham

Ellis Brace

Jamie Grady

A drug dealing gang who trafficked cocaine in the Gwent Valleys were jailed for a combined total of 12 years.

Boss Joshua Billingham, 23, from Caerphilly, was sent to prison for seven years.

His lieutenant Ellis Brace, 24, was responsible for delivering 761g of cocaine with a potential street value of more than £60,000.

Jamie Grady, 20, was at the bottom of the chain and when police raided his home they found he kept notebooks recording his sales.

Brace was jailed for three years and Grady sent to a young offender institution for two years.

Lewis Phillips

Drug dealer Lewis Phillips hid cannabis inside a parasol in his garden and an incriminating mobile phone in his airing cupboard.

The 24-year-old, of Hollybush View, Hollybush, Cwmbran, was caught after a Gwent Police raid.

He was jailed for 12 months by Judge Richard Williams at Cardiff Crown Court.

Callum Kemp

Cocaine dealer Callum Kemp was jailed after he was caught following a dramatic police chase through Newport.

The 23-year-old was found with more than £800 in cash and nine wraps of cocaine worth £300 hidden inside a cigarette packet.

He was jailed for 40 months.

Nicholas George Davies

A rogue driver who was caught drink-driving and at the wheel of the car while banned from the roads in behind bars.

Nicholas George Davies, 32, was jailed after Newport Magistrates’ Court was told he had an “appalling driving record”.

The defendant, of Brynhyfryd Terrace, Penyrheol, Caerphilly, was jailed for 36 weeks and banned from driving for five years.