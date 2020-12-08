THOUSANDS of people in Wales will receive a vaccination against Covid-19 this week, the Welsh Government has announced.

Care home staff, people aged over 80, and front-line health and social care workers most at-risk are being prioritised in the first wave of vaccinations to be made available.

“Last week, Wales was the first country in the world to receive supplies of the Covid-19 vaccine," first minister Mark Drakeford said ahead of Tuesday's first vaccinations. "Today, I’m very proud Wales has become one of the first countries in the world to begin the roll-out of the vaccine to its population."

Wales has received nearly 40,000 doses – the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine must be administered in two doses, meaning nearly 20,000 people can be vaccinated in Wales as part of the first wave.

The Welsh Government said more than 6,000 doses will be given by the end of this week.

Mr Drakeford said “2020 has been a very difficult year for all of us" and "this vaccine is a small glimmer of light at the end of what has been a long and dark tunnel".

He added: “But the fact we have a vaccine does not mean we can stop doing those things that keep us safe.

"We must all continue to do our bit to prevent the spread of coronavirus: regular hand washing, social distancing, and wearing a face covering where required to protect yourself and others.”

Health minister Vaughan Gething said the speed at which the vaccine had been developed was "remarkable".

“Vaccines can take many years, even decades, to develop," Mr Gething said. "The fact that a safe and effective vaccine has been developed in less than year is a remarkable tribute to all scientists and researchers around the world who have worked so hard to find a vaccine for Covid-19.

“We have been working really hard to plan for its arrival. Today, the first people in Wales will receive the vaccine. This is the positive news we have all been waiting for.

“We will now do everything we can to ensure we successfully deliver the Covid-19 vaccine across Wales in the days, weeks and months ahead.”