A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

Newport

ARNIS ABDULLAH NASSA, 40, of no fixed abode, Newport, was jailed for eight weeks after he admitted stealing Chanel and Ray-Ban sunglasses from the Emlyn Street car park and two handbags, two baseball caps and £50 from the till at Rebel.

DYLAN POWELL, 36, of Caerleon Road, Newport, was banned from driving for 18 months after he pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen.

He was ordered to pay £1,280 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

KATE CONNORS, 48, of Church Lane, Coedkernew, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she admitted that she failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

Her licence was endorsed with six points.

Caerphilly

ASHLEY MICHAEL HILL, 32, of Morrisville Lane, Brynawel, Wattsville, was banned from driving for 17 months for drink driving.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

Torfaen

DAMIEN BUFTON, 30, of Rosemead, Greenmeadow, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for six months for driving with no insurance.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JORDAN MCSHANE, 23, of Greenmeadow Way, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £574 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving with no insurance.

His licence was endorsed with six points.

Monmouthshire

KATIE PATRICIA RINGER, 26, of Mitchel Troy Road, Mitchel Troy, Monmouthshire, was banned from driving for 18 months after she pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen.

She was ordered to pay £580 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

Blaenau Gwent

THOMAS JULIAN FROST, 31, of Bailey Street, Brynmawr, was ordered to pay £309 a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted using racially aggravated threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour and resisting a constable.

ROBERT ALAN EDWARDS, 48, of King Edward Road, Brynmawr, was ordered to pay £811 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted that he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

His licence was endorsed with six points.