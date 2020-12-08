South Wales Argus Camera Club members have been getting into the festive spirit. This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook. More than 3,900 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?

Tree: Someone's thinking about Christmas. Picture: Tom Whittaker

Festive: A robin and a cracker. Picture: Carol Nicholls

Train: Blaenavon and Pontypool Santa Express taken by Ruth Symes

Cheeky: Looking for the chocolates on the tree. Picture: Lindsay Williams

Jolly: A waving Santa in Pontymoile snapped by Natalie Annette Rowles

Christmas: Steffi Schwede's cockerell Norman is getting into the festive spirit at Llanelly Hill Monmouthshire