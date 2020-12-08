A Newport-based online company currently selling a wide range of imported America sweets and candy products among an even larger offering of treats sourced from as far as field as Australia is set to be opening a shop in the city.

Bossman’s Sweets and Treats new shop will be on Caerleon Road in Newport.

The business has built up a strong online customer base and has now signed a three-year lease for the former Tenovus charity shop on the popular shopping street.

The move will not only provide them with additional space to store more stock but to also provide customers with a shop front so they can buy their favourite treats in store.

This is the latest of a series of leases and purchases negotiated by Newport-based M4 Property Consultants for retail units located on the primary arterial routes into Newport.

Bossmans’s owner Jamal Murtaza explained that the company has experienced a continued increase in demand for the specialist sweets and treats it currently sells online and needed the additional storage space to fulfil orders.

He said: “We considered two options for the business. The first was to lease a unit on an industrial estate in the area and the other was to move into a retail unit with both a shop front and ample storage space. I have successfully owned JJ's Convenience Store, another business in the same area, for two years and know how vibrant the area is in terms of footfall so when I saw the Tenovus charity shop was available I immediately enquired.”

Andy Homer, chartered surveyor with M4 Property Consultants negotiated the deal on behalf of the landlord.

He said: “Our client owns a number of shops on Caerleon Road so it was important to find the right tenant, who would offer something different. The property generated significant interest and when Mr Murtaza expressed an interest and explained his business plan, we knew Bossman’s Sweets and Treats would be an ideal tenant. The company has built a solid customer base and the size and location of the unit is perfect for Bossman’s.

“We have seen an increase in the number of enquiries and completed leases for premises that are similar to this,” explained Mr Homer. “Retail units on routes including Caerleon and Chepstow Roads are attracting a lot of interest at the current time. Many retailers are focussing on neighbourhood areas with good access to residents. It is great to see these businesses focussing on their customer needs and to see these areas flourishing again. Hopefully, this will continue.”