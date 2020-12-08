A DEVELOPER behind contentious plans to build 350 homes on a former golf club in Caerphilly town has withdrawn from the scheme.

Caerphilly council approved proposals to transform the 42-acre Virginia Park site into a new neighbourhood in May, 2019.

The application prompted nearly 300 objections and a petition against the plans, with concerns over the loss of a greenfield site, the impact on the town’s infrastructure and that only 25 of the homes would be affordable housing.

An artist's impression of what the new development could look like, with views to Caerphilly Castle. Picture: GHR/Barton Fillmore

However developer Bellway Homes has now confirmed it has withdrawn from the scheme.

A spokesman for the developer said: “Bellway was unable to reach agreement with the vendor of the site so we have withdrawn our plans as a result.”

Caerphilly town ward councillors Jamie Pritchard, Shayne Cook and Phil Bevan have welcomed the news.

Councillor Pritchard said Cllr Cook and himself “stand ready to fight any future application, should one come in”.

“We have continuously supported residents against a mass, unaffordable application on this greenfield site,” Cllr Pritchard said.

“Residents have worked solidly to highlight the problems with the now withdrawn application. We will continue to work around the clock to fight unacceptable development.”

An artist's impression. Pic: GHR/Barton Fillmore

Cllr Cook said a public meeting held in January 2017 showed “the strength of feeling in the community” over the plans.

“We will continue to support local residents who we’ve been working with for years on this,” he added.

Cllr Bevan said residents had concerns over the impact of the development on the town’s infrastructure and the impact on traffic.

An indicative masterplan for the development. Picture: GHR/Barton Fillmore

“If this is dead in the water and the applicant has pulled out then I am delighted on behalf of the residents over there,” he said.

Cllr Bevan said he would also be making inquiries into any pre-construction work that has taken place on the site.

‘High quality’ homes were promised in the outline planning application, along with a community centre, playing fields and children’s play areas.

The Virginia Park clubhouse would be retained and transformed into a community centre under the plans

Virginia Park Golf Club closed in March 2017 with falling membership numbers making the venture unviable.

The clubhouse, and surrounding ponds, would have been retained with the building serving as a local centre and complimented by a sports pitch.

Caerphilly council confirmed the planning application has been withdrawn.