TODAY is a "turning point" in the pandemic, according to first minister Mark Drakeford.

As the new coronavirus vaccine is administered across Wales today, Mr Drakeford said there was "light at the end of the tunnel".

Every health board across the country will begin offering the vaccine to health and care workers, and those in high risk groups, today.

Wales has received nearly 40,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which must be administered in two doses, meaning nearly 20,000 people can be vaccinated in Wales as part of the first wave.

The Welsh Government said more than 6,000 doses will be given by the end of this week.

The first minister said: "Today, after so many difficult months, the first Covid-19 vaccines will be given in Wales.

"This is a reason to be hopeful. We have a long way to go but the vaccine offers us real hope of a way out of this pandemic."

Planning, he said, had been ongoing in the Welsh Government for months.

Work has been ongoing on how to store and transport the vaccine, while staff have been trained to give the jab in specialist clinics.

The vaccine will not be offered to people in care homes yet, but Mr Drakeford said he hoped to be able to get it in to care homes "as quickly as possible."

He added: "This is the first of two new vaccines which have shown real promising results in large scale trials.

"Our hope is the second will be approved for use soon, giving us even more options to protect people.

"We will be inviting people to come and have the vaccine at special clinics. Of course, nobody will be forced to have the vaccine if they do not want it.

"Personally, I am not in one of the priority groups so it will be a while before it is my turn, but I will certainly be having the vaccine."

While the new vaccine represents a "turning point in the pandemic", the first minister reiterated the need to stick to the coronavirus restrictions.

Mr Drakeford said: "We will need to carry on following the rules and making those small changes in our lives to help reduce the chance of catching the virus.

"This is the way we can keep Wales safe."