WALES' health minister Vaughan Gething has criticised the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s decision to travel to Wales as Covid cases rise, saying he would prefer it if “no-one was having unnecessary visits”.

Mr Gething said he was not “particularly bothered or interested” when asked during by BBC Radio 4’s Today programme if he thought the couple should still travel to Wales.

But he said William and Kate’s visit, part of a national tour by royal train, should not be used by people as an “excuse” to say they are “confused” about coronavirus regulations.

Mr Gething echoed the sentiment of Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon, who suggested the duke and duchess travelled to Edinburgh on Monday despite their office being made aware of restrictions for those wanting to cross the border.

Asked if it was the right moment for the royals to visit Wales, the Welsh health minister replied: “I’d rather that no-one was having unnecessary visits, and people always have divisive views about the monarchy, but their visit isn’t an excuse for people to say that they are confused about what they are being asked to do.”

When asked if they should still come, Mr Gething said: “I’m not particularly bothered or interested because I don’t think that is going to be an excuse for people to say: ‘I should go and behave in a different way and I should act as if the harm that is being seen in front of us in every part of our healthcare system is not taking place.'”

William and Kate have been touring the country thanking key and frontline workers and communities for their efforts during the pandemic.