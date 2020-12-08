SCHOOLS in Newport will continue to teach in-person until the end of term, the city council has confirmed.
Newport City Council said that discussions were held with head teachers and “it is recognised that maximising the amount of classroom teaching after such a disruptive year, is vitally important”.
This decision falls in line with a joint statement issued by Welsh Government and the Welsh Local Government Association, in which they said in-person teaching and learning should continue until the end of term and remote learning will only be used where “it is proportionate to the prevalence and impact of the virus within the locality”.
MORE NEWS:
- Look who was in court from Newport, Cwmbran and Caerphilly
- Newport drug dealers caught hiding cocaine between buttocks
- Gwent parents on whether kids go to school in last week of term
A statement from Newport council says: “All schools have robust Covid-secure policies and practices in place, and while it is inevitable there will be cases and schools affected, for which the blended learning offer has been developed to mitigate those absences, the council wishes to maximise opportunities for face-to-face teaching.
“We also recognise the pressures that have been placed on parents and carers having to juggle work and other commitments with supporting children who have had to remain at home.
“We will continue to monitor the progression of this pandemic and the guidance of Welsh Government to ensure all our students get the best possible education while staying safe and healthy.”
Newport is the third Gwent council to announce that schools will stay open until the end of term after Torfaen announced their decision last week and Monmouthshire yesterday.